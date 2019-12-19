Sourced Group gets nod for AWS Outposts global launch

Will deliver AWS hardware on racks to bring AWS tech to data centres, on-premises and co-location spaces

Australian-founded consulting firm Sourced Group has been selected as a global launch partner for Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) Outposts.



The firm is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner and has been trained in delivering solutions at scale through rearchitecting complex workloads to run on AWS solutions for both on-premises and cloud environments.

AWS Outposts is designed to bring native AWS services, infrastructure, and operating models to virtually any data center, co-location space, or on-premises facility.

General availability of AWS Outposts installation and operation was also announced for Australia, as well as the US, all EU countries, Switzerland, Norway, Japan and South Korea.



Amazon first announced AWS Outposts in late November 2018, which also utilises VMware technology.

The Outposts offering comes in two variants: VMware Cloud on AWS Outposts, which gives organisations the ability use the same VMware control plane and APIs they use to run their infrastructure; and the AWS native variant of AWS Outposts, which gives users the ability to utilise the same APIs and control plane they use to run in the AWS cloud, but on-premises.

John Painter, vice president of strategy and innovation at Sourced said Sourced Group is proud to support AWS as a launch partner.



"As an AWS Premier Partner, our international team has an extensive track record helping large enterprises in regulated industries such as financial services, aviation, and healthcare achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides,” Painter said.

“While our solutions are geared towards enabling clients to rapidly and securely adopt cloud, at scale, we recognise that some enterprises may require hybrid solutions for certain use cases.

“AWS Outposts provides these clients with an exciting opportunity to experience the flexibility and performance of the AWS cloud without extending beyond the data centre or making significant changes to their security posture.”

This news follows Sourced’s closure of its first funding round at $22.1 million back in September.