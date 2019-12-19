Dell wraps partner remit into new combined sales entity

Credit: Dreamstime

Dell Technologies is rolling its commercial and partner sales functions into a combined sales organisation after the vendor’s chief commercial officer, Marius Haas, made the decision to retire from the company.

The company revealed on 2 December that Haas would step down from his role at the end of this fiscal year.

In the role he is soon to vacate, Haas has been responsible for Dell’s global go-to-market organisation, delivering solutions to commercial customers, and has responsibility for Dell Technologies’ channel partners, as well as public and federal institutions worldwide.

Having joined Dell in 2012, Haas has also served as chief commercial officer and president of Dell Technologies Enterprise Solutions Group, with end-to-end responsibility for strategy, development and deployment of all data center and cloud solutions globally.

With Haas’ impending departure, Dell Technologies’ current president of enterprise sales and customer operations, Bill Scannell, will take on responsibility for commercial and partner sales, becoming the new president of the resulting combined sales organisation.

According to Dell Technologies CEO and chairman Michael Dell, Haas is set to leave a legacy at the organisation when he departs.

“Marius’ contributions to Dell Technologies will far outlast the seven years he has been with the company,” Dell said in a statement. “I thank him for his leadership and wish him all the best as he begins this next chapter.

“Given this change, we have the perfect opportunity to consolidate our sales organisations under the leadership of Bill Scannell. Bill is an outstanding leader, known for his customer-first mindset, who will ensure the best experience for our customers and team as we make this transition,” he said.

News of Haas’ departure comes as Dell Technologies reveals that former products and operations vice chairman Jeff Clark has been appointed as the company’s new chief operating officer (COO) and vice chairman.

As COO, Clarke will continue to lead the client solutions group, infrastructure solutions group, global supply chain and work with Pat Gelsinger, VMware CEO, to drive innovation and integration across Dell Technologies.

However, in his expanded role, Clarke will also have oversight of day-to-day business operations working closely with Dell and the Dell Technologies’ executive leadership team (ELT).

“Jeff has been a trusted advisor to me for more than 30 years,” said Dell. “Jeff is well regarded by the industry, our board, key stakeholders and team members. The way he intersects our technology vision with operational excellence makes him the ideal COO and partner.”