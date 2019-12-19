Singapore's Netpoleon Macnica opens for business in A/NZ

Singapore-based network security value-add distributor Netpoleon Macnica has launched itself in Australia and New Zealand with industry veteran Paul Lim at the helm as its A/NZ regional director.

Ben Minski and Bill Gatsios will also work alongside Lim in the driving the local business in regional manager roles.

Lim has accumulated more than 20 years experience in the IT industry, having spent 17 years at M.Tech across various roles including as its A/NZ regional director. Minski spent more than eight years at M.Tech and previously worked for 24/7 Distribution and Polaris Communications.

Gatsios also spent more than nine years at M.Tech and also worked for Dimension Data and Corporate Express.

“Paul plays an important part in the expansion of Netpoleon in ANZ. In his previous tenure, he successfully expanded the security distribution landscape across Asia Pacific, most recently very successfully in A/NZ,” Netpoleon Group COO, Max Foo, said.

For the A/NZ launch, Netpoleon’s portfolio will include Vectra AI, SilverFort, Radware, Indegy and Forcepoint with more to come in the next 12 months.

In order to stand out among other distributors in the market, Netpoleon said it “will introduce some of the best practices and principles from Macnica Networks and Netpoleon HQ including high technical staff ratio, technical enablement of partners, and internships for would-be security practitioners.”

Netpoleon was founded in 2000 and has offices across Southeast Asia including India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam. Some of its value-add offerings include pre- and post-sales services and cybersecurity advisory services.

In 2017, Netpoleon entered into an equity partnership with network security distributor, Macnica Networks.