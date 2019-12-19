Accenture acquires Canberra’s Apis Group in government push

The acquisition will bring additional capacity and further strengthen Accenture’s services to government and health clients

(L-R) Anthony Honeyman and Tim Ryan, from Apis Group, with Louise May, Accenture’s Health & Public Service lead for Australia and New Zealand Credit: Accenture

Accenture has moved to boost its public sector play with the acquisition of local government specialist consultancy firm Apis Group.

Headquartered in Canberra, Apis Group was founded in 1999 and employs more than 120 professionals.

The consultancy has made a name for itself working with some of Australia’s largest federal public service organisations, providing strategic advisory services, project management, business and digital design services.

Indeed, Apis Group has built a reputation for shaping and delivering major business transformation programs over the past two decades, and claims a team of experts that works on service delivery reform initiatives within social services, health, aged care, education, employment and environment sectors, among other segments.

According to Accenture, the acquisition will bring additional capacity and further strengthen the company's services to government and health clients in Australia.

“Apis Group’s extensive experience working with public service organisations complements Accenture’s established credentials across government,” Accenture A/NZ health and public service practice leader Louise May said.

“Apis Group’s talented team of professionals brings in-demand industry expertise and consulting skills that align with our offerings to government clients.

“This acquisition will bolster our position as partner of choice for government and health organisations, who will benefit from the deep specialist expertise of Apis combined with Accenture’s world-class digital transformation capabilities,” she said.

For Apis Group chairman and partner Anthony Honeyman, the opportunity to become part of Accenture presents new potential and great possibilities for the business, its clients and its people.

“We are particularly excited about the opportunity to leverage Accenture’s deep digital and analytics capabilities,” Honeyman said. “By combining our skills, expertise and client relationships, we can enhance our offerings to government clients including deploying digital services that deliver enhanced experience to citizens in their dealings with government.”

The Apis Group acquisition is the latest in a long and expanding series of acquisitions in the local market by the global consulting giant. In August, Accenture acquired Melbourne-based big data and analytics consultancy Analytics8.

In August, the company cquired Melbourne-based big data and analytics consultancy Analytics8.

That acquisition followed on from Accenture’s purchase of cyber security company,BCT Solutions and its acquisition of Oracle partner,PrimeQ in December last year.

“The acquisition of Apis Group is the latest demonstration of our continued investment in Australia and our commitment to growing our capabilities in areas where we have ongoing client demand and new opportunities,” Accenture Australia and New Zealand chairman Bob Easton said.

In its 2019 fiscal year, Accenture invested nearly US$1.2 billion globally on 33 acquisitions to acquire critical skills and capabilities in strategic, high-growth areas of the market.

As reported by ARN in December last year, Accenture snapped up seven specialist technology and digital providers within the space of just 12 days. From 30 November to 12 December 2018, the system integrator finalised agreements in four continents, with deals in Australia, Germany, Italy, US, Canada and Brazil.