Airlock Digital and emt Distribution partner with Baidam Solutions for channel expansion

Part of Airlock's 2020 plan for more information security channel partners

Richard Rundle (Airlock Digital), Phillip Jenkinson (Baidam Solutions) Credit: Airlock Digital, Baidam Solutions

Australian-based application whitelisting vendor Airlock Digital and cyber security software specialist emt Distribution have partnered with Indigenous IT security solutions provider Baidam Solutions.



Baidam Solutions joined Airlock Digital’s partner program due to the provider wanting to fill the gaps in its offerings with those from Airlock Digital.

“We had been following Airlock Digital and its founders before we started Baidam Solutions and always wanted to represent this Australian company,” said Phillip Jenkinson, CEO of Baidam Solutions.

“Security managers are being asked to do more with less and skills are becoming scarcer or harder to hang on to.

“Airlock offers them an ‘out of the box’ capability to increase cyber resilience. Together we help to remove unnecessary complexity and associated cost in the delivery of application whitelisting solutions.”

Meanwhile, Airlock Digital’s team were “attracted” to Baidam Solution’s vision of opening up information security employment for Indigenous and First Nations people.

Richard Rundle, CEO of Airlock Digital, said the partnership between the vendor and Baidam Solutions was the culmination “of two Australian success stories – a local security provider making a difference and providing opportunities to Indigenous Australians and a local software vendor developing world class security solutions”.

The partnership is one part of Airlock Digital’s 2020 strategy, driven primarily by the Australian Signals Directorate’s (ASD) Essential Eight cyber mitigation strategies – of which application whitelisting is listed first.

“The ASD Essential Eight continues to gain prominence within the security community, particularly non-government organisations,” said Rundle.

“We see significant growth across all verticals and industries in 2020, making channel development our number one priority.”

According to a statement from Airlock Digital, Baidam Solution’s security solution capability is based on the Essential Eight.

The partnership of Baidam Solutions is the beginning of Airlock Digital’s 2020 strategy to build up its information security channel partners according to Glenn Mahney, sales director for Airlock Digital; currently the vendor only has a “small number”.

“With more organisations assessing the viability of application whitelisting as a primary cyber defence mechanism we have seen a marked increase in channel interest,” said Mahney.

“In collaboration with our distribution partner, emt Distribution, we plan to significantly expand Airlock Digital’s partner network in 2020 with a renewed focus on enabling the channel through marketing and training to deliver application whitelisting to a broader customer base.”

