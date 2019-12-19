NDIA turns to cloud vendor to manage case 'burden'

Credit: ID 86533115 © Semisatch | Dreamstime.com

The National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA) has launched a hunt for a cloud vendor as it battles ongoing criticism of its much-maligned IT system.



The agency, which recently apologised after families faced delays with disability funding, has launched a hunt for a cloud vendor that it claims will help it better manage its workflows.

The MyPlace IT system is expected to deal with 20 million transactions a year but has struggled under the “administrative burden and additional transaction costs”, as found by a recent inquiry.

As such, the agency is seeking a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform vendor to sit alongside the Department of Human Services SAP platform that can manage cases and workloads.

In addition, the platform will be used to support event management, such as town hall meetings, and marketing campaigns.

Although not included in the current tender, the new cloud platform is expected to be eventually integrated with the SAP system, which is primarily used as the system of record for all participants’ information and allows them to make claims to the NDIA.

The new solution will essentially support the NDIA’s “non-core” workflows, but these are expected to increase over time, according to the documents.

NDIA said the platform should also have the capability to run on mobiles and wearable devices, and the chosen provider will be required to provide value-added advisory services on top of implementation, plus round the clock support.

Procurement will close on 3 January 2020 and a supplier is expected to be chosen by 6 March.

The tender launch comes 12 months after the aforementioned inquiry claimed the NDIS platform needed to be “significantly improved”, claiming the NDIA was “under enormous pressure to meet its participant intake targets”.

The NDIS has a long and turbulent history going back to 2013 when it was delivered using a Siebel system managed by the Department of Social Services for three years.

The government in 2015-16 earmarked $143 million over a four-year period for a permanent ICT system to underpin the scheme, with the Department of Human Services tasked with overseeing its implementation.