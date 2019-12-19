Infosys handed major Centrelink payments system contract

The multimillion-dollar deal comes as the government unveils its first annual update to its ongoing Digital Transformation Strategy

Infosys has signed a deal with the federal government to deliver a new entitlement calculation engine powered by Pegasystems, as part of the government’s leviathan Welfare Payment Infrastructure Transformation (WPIT) program.

According to Australia’s Minister for Government Services, Stuart Robert, the entitlements calculation engine (ECE) will help to usher in some flexibility to Centrelink’s longstanding income security integrated system (ISIS).

“This will allow us to build a new, flexible business rule engine that will go a long way towards addressing the rigidity and complexity of ISIS, which currently has more lines of code than the Air Force’s frontline fighter aircraft the F-35A,” Robert said during an address to the Australian Information Industry Association (AIIA).

The government’s multi-year WPIT program is aimed at overhauling the country’s ageing welfare payments IT systems. It is slated to cost in excess of $1 billion over the life of the project.

Four suppliers, Accenture, Capgemini, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and IBM, were added to the procurement panel created to meet the government’s broader systems integration needs for the project.

“The new welfare payment system is a once-in-a-generation investment, which will transform the way the department delivers payments and services to millions of Australians each year,” said the-then Human Services Minister, Marise Payne, when the government announced it would overhaul it sold system.



The latest deal in service of the project will see Infosys create a proof of design, expected to complete mid-2020, delivered by its Australian-based technical team and led by its expanding Canberra office.



News of Infosys’ win for the project’s entitlements calculation engine component comes as the government outlines a number of broad stroke initiatives as part of the first annual update of its ongoing Digital Transformation Strategy.

The government unveiled its first digital transformation strategy in November last year, with plans to bring its entire raft of services online within the next seven years.

Now, both the government’s Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) and the Minister for Government Services have revealed the next steps in the government’s plan, with one of the areas of focus surrounding funding models.

“Current processes of funding technology have more in common with funding long-term infrastructure projects rather than innovative digital ones: CAPEX vs OPEX, on-prem vs cloud, waterfall vs agile, products vs services, whole of government outcomes vs individual agency offsets,” said Robert.

“We need to move to a much simpler, faster and agile way of releasing funding for digital projects.

“We must enable agencies to try things, learn and scale up or share their learnings before significant amounts of money and reputation capital are sunk into projects that may not deliver what they set out to do.

“I have asked DTA to work with the departments of Finance, Defence and other agencies to explore different funding models that could be considered in the future to address the current issues,” he said.