Vocus honours top performing partners around Australia

Daniel Wright, Vocus enterprise and government NSW state manager, during the Sydney leg of the Vocus Channel Roadshow. Credit: Ashley Mar

Vocus has named its top performing partners around Australia, with MOQ Digital, Cirrus Networks and Silverfern IT among the winners’ list.

The telecommunications provider has been building out its channel focus over the better part of the past year, working to enable existing partners and onboard new partners that present a good fit for the company’s offering.

In early November, Vocus embarked on a national channel roadshow tour, meeting with partners around the country. Each event played host to an awards ceremony, at which Vocus recognised its most outstanding partners.

The Vocus Channel Roadshow Awards comprise of four categories. The ‘One Team’ award is awarded to the highest performing partner, and focuses on the result of collaborating with the Vocus teams to close business together.

Meanwhile, the ‘Crazy About Customers’ award is awarded to the partner that always puts customers first. The Disruptive Thinking award is awarded to the partner that has worked with Vocus on a complex deal, thinking out of the box to deliver the end-to-end ICT Solution for the customer

The ‘Our People Are the Difference’ award is presented to an individual within the partner company that has gone above and beyond to collaborate with Vocus; these people are the standout individual in the partner organisation that Vocus is proud to work with.

Below is the full list of Vocus partner award winners from around Australia:

NSW

One Team award: CSA

Our People are the Difference award: Rodney Cox (GenNet)

Disruptive Thinking award: CSA

Crazy About Customers award: Corp Centre

VICTORIA

One Team award: KMT Group

Our People are the Difference award: Rob Russell (ArchiTech Network and Communication Solutions)

Disruptive Thinking award: Cirrus Networks

Crazy About Customers award: Cirrus Networks

QUEENSLAND

One Team award: Brothers Telco

Our People are the Difference award: Will Gibson (Idea 11)

Disruptive Thinking award: MOQ Digital

Crazy About Customers award: Impulse Data

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

One Team award: Rachis Technology

Our People are the Difference award: Glenn Nanda (OST)

Disruptive Thinking award: Rachis Technology

Crazy About Customers award: Rachis Technology

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

One Team award: Ever Nimble

Our People are the Difference award: Henson Yem (Tang Technology)

Disruptive Thinking award: Silverfern IT

Crazy About Customers award: Focus Networks

Peter Durning, managing director of Vocus partner and NSW 'Crazy About Customers' award winner Corp Centre, told ARN at the Sydney leg of the Vocus Channel Roadshow that it was his company’s partnership with Vocus that likely clinched the deal that helped to win his company the award.

“The particular solution that we worked on together [with Vocus] -- the Avaya solution that we put together, along with the Vocus network -- just made it quite a unique proposition. And in the end the partnership was probably what won it for us,” he said.

For Rodney Cox, co-founder and head of sales and marketing at GenNet, while it’s still early days working with Vocus, the company has already seen success with its partnership around Microsoft-based collaboration offerings.

“One of [Vocus’s] sales team members had been working with a customer for a while and came across quite a large cloud voice opportunity, and it was crucial that there was a Microsoft Teams element to it; he reached out and wondered what we could do,” Cox told ARN.



“The meeting with the customer was on a Thursday, and by Thursday the following week they had a fully functioning cloud-based Microsoft Teams environment with voice calling.”

Although GenNet has been working with Vocus in this capacity for less than six months, the evolution of the telco’s channel strategy and the renewed focus on its partners has led to an effective alignment between Vocus and its partners.

“I can see it within the Vocus sales team, that they’re all looking at these new opportunities now, above and beyond the network,” Cox said.