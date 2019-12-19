The Missing Link taps into robotic process automation with new division

RPA poised to be the next big thing to impact businesses

Alex Gambotto (The Missing Link) Credit: ARN

The Missing Link has launched a new Automation division in a bid to tap into the burgeoning robotic process automation market, which co-founder and CEO Alex Gambotto suggests will be the next big thing to impact businesses.

“We are very excited to announce our new division The Missing Link Automation -- the future of productivity for businesses,” Gambotto said in a post on social media. “Robotic Process Automation will have a huge impact in employee happiness, time and money savings and enhancing workplace culture.

“I truly hope that with our Infrastructure, Cyber Security, Cloud and now Automation divisions, we'll continue having a massive impact & providing further value for our clients,” he said.

Robotic process automation -- or RPA, as it is usually referred to -- is an application of technology, governed by business logic and structured inputs, aimed at automating business processes, as described by Clint Boutlon of sister publication CIO.

According to Boulton, using RPA tools, end users can configure software, or a “robot,” to capture and interpret applications for processing a transaction, manipulating data, triggering responses and communicating with other digital systems.

For Gambotto, RPA is nothing short of “the future of productivity”.

“I’m always on the hunt for synergies with our infrastructure, cloud services and cyber security (the three key foundations of The Missing Link’s offering) to build an even stronger platform for our clients, and RPA certainly does this,” Gambotto said in an article posted on LinkedIn.

“I genuinely believe that minimising monotonous, routine-based tasks will lead to a more engaged workforce and that’s something that RPA offers.

“By removing the need for humans to do boring, repetitious work that can be otherwise automated, there are time and money savings that can be achieved by businesses, and the time that is saved allows employees to pursue meaningful projects that stimulate them and increase their enjoyment of work,” he said.

According to Gambotto, there is an increasing number of businesses jumping on board and taking advantage of the benefits of RPA, and he believes a lot more follow suit in the next few years.

Fellow The Missing Link co-founder and chief information security officer Aaron Bailey said in a social media post that, with the new Automation division, the company “can now not only provide holistic ICT [and] security solutions to our clients but we can now help make their businesses run more efficiently too”.

Certainly, RPA is a growing segment. In June, Gartner revealed that the local RPA industry generated a total revenue of $52.3 million in 2018, a 48 per cent rise from $27.4 million the year prior.

Although the Australian market remains small within the overall global market of $1.2 billion, it is “growing fast” according to Gartner.

