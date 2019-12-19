Channel veteran Nigel Spence joins Check Point

Nigel Spence (Check Point) Credit: Check Point

Long-time channel manager Nigel Spence has joined cyber security vendor Check Point to oversee its cloud partnerships.

Spence was handed the role of cloud security partner development manager for Australia and New Zealand, working with global cloud providers and local partners.

Specifically, Spence will be tasked with taking Check Point’s ‘CloudGuard’ portfolio to market through the channel and go-to-market activities.

In addition, he will help drive Check Point’s relationship with the global systems integrators beyond traditional security and into cloud solutions.

“I discovered some time ago my passion for public cloud – the agility, the scalability and the innovation it brings,” Spence said. “But these same factors can make achieving security and compliance in cloud a really challenging undertaking, and the complexity of multi-cloud only adds to this.

“So I’m really excited to be engaging with partners around the Check Point cloud portfolio and working with them to solve some of these customer issues”.

“We’re also finding that our numerous traditional security partners are wanting to work closely with us in helping to build out their cloud capabilities,” he added.

Spence previously was the Microsoft Azure business lead for DXC Technology. Prior to then, he held a range of channel-facing roles at vendors such as Veritas, Symantec and Epson.

Earlier this month,Check Point announced it had appointed Dicker Data as a distribution partner for A/NZ, Westcon-Comstor, Orca Tech and Aria Technologies over a 20-year period.

The appointment followed a local supply chain change and will see Check Point part ways with Arrow ECS ANZ on 3 December.