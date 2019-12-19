Dicker Data breaks ground on new site

Dicker Data breaking ground Credit: Dicker Data

Publicly listed IT distributor, Dicker Data has conducted its ground breaking ceremony, marking the first steps towards the construction of its new facility at 238-258 Captain Cook Drive, Kurnell.

The ceremony took place on 28 November with the company’s longest serving employee, national vendor business development manager, Julie Shen, handed the task to officially break the ground.

"When I first started at Dicker Data we were operating out of a much smaller office, and there was only five or so staff. It's amazing to see how much the company has grown over the last 28 years and I've very proud to be part of the Dicker Data business," Shen said.

In August, the distributor revealed it had sold its current distribution location at 230 Captain Cook Drive in Kurnell, NSW for $36 million as it makes way to build a bigger distribution facility next door, appointing Novati Constructions for the job.

Proceeds from the $36 million property sale will go towards bringing down debt and building the new warehouse that will almost be double the size from the current facility, which stands at 15,000sqm, whereas the new location will be 29,000sqm.

As part of the sale conditions, Dicker entered into a lease-back arrangement to lease the property while the new facility is being built, and is expected to be completed late next year.

Dicker COO, Vlad Mitnovetski, said the first stage of construction for the new facility will increase warehouse capacity by more than 50 per cent and office space will more than double.

Furthermore, Dicker CFO, Mary Stojcevski, added it kept its staff in mind while designing the new space, which will feature walking tracks and dedicated new-mother and baby facilities.

“We’ve kept our people front of mind throughout the design process. We see our new facility as an opportunity to cement our position as one of the most desirable places to work in the Australian IT industry,” she said.



“From walking tracks to dedicated new-mother and baby facilities, we’ve listened to the needs of our staff and firmly believe our new facility will be a great place that our people will look forward to coming to every day.”