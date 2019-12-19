Dicker Data to sell joint HPE-Nutanix hybrid cloud solution

Dicker Data CEO, David Dicker Credit: Dicker Data

Nutanix and Hewlett Packard Enterprise have handed the keys to their joint hybrid cloud offering to Dicker Data for Australian distribution.

The distributor was given full access to sell HPE and Nutanixs’ hybrid cloud as-a-service solution on 1 November seven months after the two vendor giants signed a global partnership.

The fruits of the alliance include HPE’s ProLiant DX server integrated with Nutanix’s operating software, which launched in September.

In addition, the deal leverages Nutanix’s Enterprise Cloud OS software including its built-in, free AHV hypervisor, delivered through HPE GreenLake, which launched this month.

Tipped as a rival to VMware and Dell Technologies’ own offering, the joint offering claims to provide customers with a fully HPE-managed hybrid cloud.

Dicker Data has been an HPE distributor since 1993 and in August this year signed a landmark deal with Nutanix to capitalise on the vendor’s hyper-converged offerings.

Speaking about the joint offering’s availability, Dicker national HPE server and storage sales manager Ishan Limaye said: “There is massive growth area in Australia in this space, so partners have been asking a lot of questions about it. We have already started working on a number of opportunities across the country.

“We’re opening it up to as many partners as we want to. There are a lot of opportunities across a broad area: the most we have seen so far have come from education and manufacturing and some from local government.”

Nutanix and HPE both confirmed the deal, meaning Dicker Data will now join Arrow ECS as the two distributors selling their join offering in Australia.