HP partners shine at Annual Awards Ball

Credit: HP

HP held its grand Annual Awards Ball on 27 November at Sydney Town Hall. The event acknowledged the success of HP partners during the year across 12 award categories.

As part of that, two awards were handed out to individuals for sales excellence with Data#3’s David Wain accepting the Partner Sales Rep of the Year and Ingram Micro’s Matthew Wong recognised as Distributor Sales Rep of the Year.

RBC Group took home two awards collecting A3 Print Partner of the Year and MPS Partner of the Year.

Centre Com Sunshine was awarded Partner of the Year while Value Partner of the Year went to Blue Connections.

PC Distributor of the Year was awarded to Sektor and Dicker Data took home the Print Distributor of the Year award.

Computers Now was recognised as PC Partner of the Year and Education Partner of the Year went to Somerville Group.

Budget PC picked up SMB Partner of the Year and Transactional Print Partner of the Year was handed out to Landmark.

Datec PNG scooped up Supplies Partner of the Year.

HP greater Asia managing director, TC Ng was also in town and reflected on the past 12 months, highlighting the Asian region as the fastest growing region globally.

"I want to specifically thank all of our partners that have given us tremendous support," Ng said. "Despite all the challenges in the market our business has really grown especially in Australia.



"We have maintained our leadership position across the personal systems and PC business, and it's only because of the partnerships that we have."







