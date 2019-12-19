Dicker Data strikes new Sinefa deal

Jason Hall (Dicker Data) Credit: ARN

Dicker Data has been appointed as the new distributor for Aussie-born digital experience and performance monitoring software provider Sinefa.

The vendor, which has its headquarters in San Francisco, has a platform that allows organisations to monitor and improve their digital experience across every user on the network.



The software analyses all components of the digital experience including user, network, traffic, application and cloud, providing insights to help pinpoint and remediate issues.

Featuring Collective Intelligence, Sinefa can benchmark a customer’s application performance and user experience against others in the same geography or industry - helping to identify areas for improvement and insights into SaaS performance.

Dicker Data general manager of services and IoT, Jason Hall, said it has a large number of partners that are responsible for networking and connecting businesses.

“Sinefa will provide these partners with unprecedented visibility into their networks, ultimately enabling them to deliver an unencumbered digital experience to their end-users,” Hall said.

For Sinefa’s existing partners, the new partnership with Dicker Data will streamline the process of transacting.

“We help enterprises understand the digital experience of all their applications and all their users no matter where they are,” Sinefa founder, Chris Siakos, said.

“With modern internet and new security architectures, most segments and applications are not owned by the enterprise, which makes detecting performance issues as well as knowing where to look, become very challenging.

“We bring the whole digital experience journey for SaaS applications like Office 365 onto a single dashboard and help IT fix performance issues with speed and precision.”

Furthermore, Sinefa can be deployed across many types of environments - virtual, software appliance, in public and multi clouds or at telco aggregation points.

“Our telco centric partnerships have proven very successful around the world as these partners are at the core of enterprise connectivity,” Siakos said.