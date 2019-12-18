Microsoft Australia hunts for partner business CTO

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft is searching for a new chief technology officer (CTO) to join the leadership ranks of its One Commercial Partner (OCP) team in Australia.

In a job notice published on Microsoft’s website, the company said the technical leader “will play a critical role in overseeing the success of a team of managers, overseeing teams of partner technology strategists and cloud solution architects working with partners to align their technology roadmaps with Microsoft’s technology priorities.”

As part of the role, the CTO will coach, mentor and on-board technical managers working with teams of architects delivering deep technical support through solution build and first mile customer engagements including proof of concepts and architectural design sessions, working across independent software vendors (ISVs), systems integrators (SIs) and managed service providers (MSPs).



“The technical leader is a leader who stands out because of their insights, big ideas, epiphanies on how to accelerate solution build and practice development to bring new solutions to market and win new customers,” the job ad said.

Responsibilities also include building up skills across the technical specialists and architects; building market acumen; engagement management, check-ins and execution; as well as building partnerships.

To qualify for the role, ideal candidates must have a deep understanding of digital transformation business drivers, cloud platforms, emerging trends and the impact on partner building opportunities; more than 10 years experience in technology solutions, practice development, cloud infrastructure technologies and a proven track record of building deep sales relationships with CXOs along with strong partner relationship management skills and executive presence.