5G Networks launches partner program under new channel chief

Nigel Burke (5G Networks) Credit: 5G Networks

5G Networks has officially opened itself up to Australia's channel with the launch of a new partner program under the leadership of ex-Hostopia manager Nigel Burke.

Burke has joined the Melbourne-based carrier as national channel manager, leading the company’s newly launched partner program.



Details of the program were not disclosed at the time of publication, but ARN understands 5G Networks is primarily hunting system integrators and managed service providers to join its channel.

In his new role role, Burke will be responsible for building a partner community that can utilise digital assets from 5G Networks in order to grow new revenue streams, the publicly listed carrier told shareholders.

On his appointment, Burke said he was attracted to 5G Network’s “aggressive growth strategy".

“I am impressed by their achievements to date and I want to be part of the future growth. 5GN has an amazing team and is a player to watch in 2020. We have big plans for the channel market,” he said.

Prior to his appointment, Burke has held a number of roles in the IT, internet and hosting industries. His most recent position was the enterprise business development manager at Hostopia Australia, which he held from February 2018 to October 2019.

He originally joined Hostopia in February 2017 when he was appointed the web hosting company's head of sales.

Before then, he was the enterprise business development manager at Digital Pacific, the business development manager at Crucial and was the chief executive officer and founder of AVS Networks.

In the latter position, which he held from November 1997 to February 2015, the company provided hosting solutions to the Australian market, which included a private cloud hosting platform.