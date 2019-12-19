Ingram Micro unveils CloudBlue Connect, targets vendors and service providers

Credit: Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro has unveiled the global launch of CloudBlue Connect, an omni-product platform designed to unify channel management for vendors and service providers while reducing go-to-market overhead costs.

The offering is centred around allowing the use of one system to manage go-to-market channels whether direct or indirect, alongside supporting traditional and recurring digital products and services.

Specifically the platform, launched through the cloud division of the distribution giant, automates “time-intensive tasks” such as contract management, in addition to maintaining product information, fulfilment, usage management and subscription services.

“Vendors and service providers have long been struggling to manage multiple integrations for their partnership and channel programs and have been forced to invest a huge amount of resources in development and maintenance,” said Tarik Faouzi, vice president of CloudBlue.

“CloudBlue Connect alleviates these issues, freeing up vendors to focus on what they do best - innovate - while service providers are better-enabled to deliver more value to their customers.”

From a technology standpoint, Faouzi said CloudBlue Connect operates as a single platform that “centralises relationships and standardises integrations” with partners through “RESTful APIs”.

The platform runs 24/7 with automated processes to support the recurring revenue business of vendors and service providers across the globe.

In addition, the solution can integrate with a company’s own or any third-party commerce system, which also includes the CloudBlue Commerce platform.

“CloudBlue Connect is the perfect companion for the CloudBlue Commerce platform, along with go-to-market automator, and allows vendors and service providers to enable the end-to-end management of their subscription business,” Faouzi added.

Alongside supporting independent software vendors (ISVs), capabilities also extend to other vendors, including original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and partners looking to “digitise and monetise” unique IP.

“These vendors can use CloudBlue Connect as a channel enablement engine to go to market with their own IP services and products, expanding into any business or consumer markets at low costs,” Faouzi explained.