HPE honours A/NZ partners

Stephen Bovis (HPE) Credit: IDG

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has recognised its top partners in Australia and New Zealand during its Partner Principal Conference this week.

Local partners were recognised across six award categories during the two-day affair, with Sydney-based Brennan IT scooping two honours, including Gold Partner of the Year and Service Provider of the Year.

At the top end of the scale, global and regional giant NTT was named Platinum Partner of the Year.

Meanwhile, fellow Sydney-based provider Harbour IT took home the prize for Silver Partner of the Year.

Adelaide’s Iocane claimed the award for Regional Partner of the Year, while Lynx Technologies scored the distributor honour.

“Our Partner Principal Conference brings together HPE and senior leaders from our partner eco-system, and provides an excellent opportunity to participate in discussions with industry experts and thought-leaders on topics and trends that are shaping the world of technology and business.” said Stephen Bovis, vice president and managing director HPE South Pacific.

Bovis also cited partners’ roles in helping the vendor grow its as-a-service offerings through HPE GreenLake, which it has recently invested in heavily and updated its Partner Ready Program to cater to it.

“It is also a wonderful forum for us to recognise outstanding achievements of our partner community, who play a vital role as an extension of our own sales and technical teams, and are a powerful force in driving growth of our solutions,” added Bovis.

HPE Partner Principal award winners:

Platinum Partner of the Year: NTT

Gold Partner of the Year: Brennan IT

Silver Partner of the Year: Harbour IT

Regional Partner of the Year: Iocane

Distributor of the Year: Lynx Technologies

Service Provider of the Year: Brennan IT