Datacom implements Datascape for Wattle Range Council

Front: (L - R): Wattle Range Council's Ben Gower and Datacom's Mark Matijevic (back L - R): - Wattle Range Council's Paul Duka and Datacom's Vince Bentley Credit: Datacom

Datacom has landed a new project with South Australia’s Wattle Range Council in adopting its cloud-based ERP system, Datascape.

The Datascape suite was specifically designed to meet the needs of local government requirements and features applications to manage customer relationships (CRM), financials, properties and ratings, regulatory activities, HR and payroll activities and several digital services.

The Antenno mobile app is also included, which aims to improve council communication with residents and will be available for free to all of Wattle Range’s 12,000 residents from next year.

The Council will be able to send alerts and notifications to residents, receive feedback, encouraging active participation in decision-making and real-time interactions.

Council CEO,Ben Gower said Datascape will free up staff to focus on customers needs, rather than time consuming paperwork and red tape.

“Additionally, enhanced data analytics will also enable council to monitor and measure a range of key performance indicators to enhance decision making and foster a culture of continuous improvement,” Gower said.

“Behind the scenes, automated workflows will process information in an effective and consistent way to ensure requests are dealt with quickly and efficiently, alongside customers being kept informed of progress.”

Datacom director of local government solutions, Mark Matijevic, said implementing Datascape and Antenno provides the council with the tools to help them to not only achieve their engagement goals, but future-proof their digital infrastructure.

“Their leadership team also have a strong desire to make robust decisions based on quality data and analysis. Datascape will assist significantly with this and we’re looking forward to helping Wattle Range uncover new insights from their wealth of existing and future data,” he said.

Furthermore, Matijevic added it was working closely with councils throughout Australasia to understand their needs and what continued success in a local government context looks like.

“This rich insight benefits all Datascape customers and positions us to deliver real and measurable outcomes for their organisations, regardless of whether they’re choosing specific Datascape features or adopting the full ERP suite,” he said.

Last year the Shire of Manjimup in Western Australia was the first to implement Datascape to help bring digital council services together and back office operations.