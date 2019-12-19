Check Point eyes Aussie SMB market with Aria Technologies deal

Underpins efforts by the distributor to diversify into cyber security and other associated managed services

Credit: Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software is taking aim at the local small- to medium-sized business (SMB) market after striking a distribution deal with unified communications solutions distributor Aria Technologies.

With a network of over 200 channel partners across Australia, Aria Technologies has particular focus on the local SMB market. It was, in part, this focus that prompted Check Point to partner up with the local distributor.

“Aria Technologies has been appointed our SMB Distributor of choice, due to their unique and leading position in the Australian SMB ICT market,” Check Point managing director for Australia and New Zealand Scott McKinnel said.

“Their [Aria Technologies’] market share, extensive and skilled partner channel, and strong collaboration with Australia’s leading telecommunication carrier made this an easy choice for us.”

While Aria Technologies has been a notable player in its field since its inception over 15 years ago, it has recently achieved significant results in the distribution of Telstra voice, mobile and data services.



Aria Technologies’ appointment as the Australian SMB distributor for Check Point underpins its efforts to diversify into cyber security and other associated managed services.

“We are delighted to have been selected as a distributor by a key global player in Check Point,” said Aria Technologies CEO Chris Karagiannis. “Our developing portfolio of ICT solutions required a strong and reliable Cyber Security supplier and our partnership with Check Point will help secure our customers future.”

In early November, Dicker Data revealed it had been appointed as a distributor of Check Point in Australia, joining incumbents Westcon-Comstor, Orca Tech and Aria Technologies, following a local supply chain change.

The move saw the security vendor part ways with Arrow ECS ANZ, who will distribute the portfolio up until 3 December 2019.