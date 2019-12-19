Google Cloud launches Cloud Acceleration Program for SAP

Credit: Dreamstime

Google Cloud has enhanced its support for SAP users in their cloud migration journey through launching its Cloud Acceleration Program.

The program was initially launched earlier this year using the name ‘Lighthouse’ in an effort to partner with systems integrators and their SAP customers to help them transition towards using Google Cloud.

Now, under the Cloud Acceleration Program, participants will gain new architecture templates, accelerators, SAP focused support, partner-led assessment services, prototyping and centres of excellence dedicated to SAP on the Google Cloud Platform, Google Cloud global customer operations president Rob Enslin said.

“By combining Google Cloud technologies with services and offerings from our partners, customers will benefit from greater innovation, operational efficiency, and risk mitigation along their cloud journey,” Enslin said. “The Cloud Acceleration Program for SAP is a simple and powerful way to reduce the complexities of migrating SAP to the cloud, as well as upgrading to SAP S/4HANA.”

A number of technology providers and independent software vendors (ISVs) are also taking part in the program offering up code remediation, near-zero downtime migrations, and other types of services.

Global service partners such as Accenture, Atos, Deloitte and HCL are supporting the new program through creating Google Cloud specific business units to help customers migrate key workloads and applications.

Enslin said these partners along with Capgemini, DXC Technologies, Hitachi oXya, Infosys, NTT, TCS and Wipro, will create SAP Centres of Excellence for Google Cloud along with new solutions to simplify SAP migrations.

Enslin gave some examples of this where Accenture has created a solution to allow customers to migrate older data into data stores like Big Query, along with creating several machine learning-based applications to augment SAP on Google Cloud deployments.

In another example, Enslin said Atos created a ‘Quick Cloud Start’ program where they can move customers’ SAP environments on to Google Cloud in less than four weeks.

Deloitte’s Google Cloud business unit launched ‘Reimagine Everything Anywhere’ which is a portfolio of end-to-end cloud services that includes best practices to accelerate SAP S/4 transformation and a ready-to-deploy SAP specific API library on Apigee for SAP-to-anywhere integration.

Recently, Google Cloud Southeast Asia regional director Tim Synan pointed out its expanded partnership with the software vendor kick-started a wave of Google Cloud deployments in the region, driven by specialised partners such as Accenture and Deloitte.

