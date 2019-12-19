Hitachi Vantara faces down multicloud challenges with VMware partnership

Three packages in three sizes available now in Australia and New Zealand

Hitachi Vantara A/NZ has partnered with VMware to launch locally-developed 'Quick Start' bundles for deploying hyperconverged private cloud and hybrid cloud solutions through the Hitachi Unified Compute Platform (UCP).



Adrian Johnson, vice president and managing director of A/NZ at Hitachi Vantara said the partnership with VMware was born out of a need to make processes simpler for users.

"We decided to work with our partner VMware to simplify things for our customers and help them realise the benefits of the cloud more quickly,” Johnson said.



By combining compute, storage, virtualisation and high availability into a UCP, Hitachi Vantara claims infrastructure management can be significantly simplified and allow for easy scaling with physical or virtual building blocks.

However, this can result in having many configurations and can pose a challenge, according to Johnson.



“Customised infrastructure to fulfil specific and fluctuating workloads can be complicated to design and quote, and can make for complicated investment decisions," he said.

Chris Drieberg, director of pre-sales and chief technology officer for A/NZ at Hitachi Vantara added it was the company’s work with channel partners and a variety of other organisations that they were able to tailor the packages for common use cases and which configurations are needed to result in the capacities to support workload requirements.

The packages are available in small, medium and large sizes, are based on four Hitachi Advanced Server DS120 1U nodes, have a mixture of flash and NVMe with various Intel processors, memory and network configurations, VMware virtual storage area network licensing or integration with existing VMware software.

The Quick Start UCP – Hyperconverged package has VMware licensing and services, the options of top-of-rack switching or users can bring their own, Hitachi University training credits and the option of additional nodes.

Meanwhile, the Quick Start UCP – Private Cloud package allows for the deployment of t-shirt sized bundles through a four-node full VMware Cloud Foundation environment through VMware VCF licensing, services and Hitachi University training credits, with the options of additional nodes, management cluster and full-sized Hitachi 42U rack.

Lastly, the Quick Start UCP – Hybrid Cloud package supports VMware’s VCF Kick-Start Kit license pack with options for additional nodes, management cluster, a Hitachi 42U rack and training and service credits.

The packages are preconfigured for a number of workloads and use cases, include training and services and are available through a number of commercial models, including capital expenditure- and operational expenditure-based and are available in Australia and New Zealand now.