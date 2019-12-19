Zettagrid opens new VMware cloud zones in Adelaide and Brisbane

Each location will offer all Zettagrid cloud IaaS, back-up and disaster recovery services

Zettagrid has opened new cloud availability zones in Australia, giving it a footprint spanning five cities.



The Perth-based cloud services provider has launched two new zones in Adelaide and Brisbane this week, alongside another in Singapore, offering infrastructure-as-a-service, back-up and disaster recovery.

The VMware verified locations will form part of Zettagrid’s “aggressive strategy” to grow its footprint across Australia and the wider Asia Pacific region.

“We are executing on our to expand our cloud services to all major Australian capitals and grow throughout South East Asia,” said Nathan Harman, managing director of Zetta Group.

Elaborating further, Harman claimed Brisbane was an “attractive...large market” with a limited number of cloud competitors, while Adelaide was so far “under-served”

“They have strong engineering, health, transport and some unique digital industries,” he continued. “Our research suggests that Adelaide is also seeking local cloud services to couple with their investment in the GigCity communications initiative. We are finding that both data sovereignty and network latency are key drivers for the growth of cloud in all markets.”

Earlier this year, Zettagrid acquired Perth IaaS specialists Silverain Technology for an undisclosed sum in an effort to scale further across the region.

Similar to Zettagrid, Silverain Technology is also based in Western Australia and was established in 2010, with key customers in the mining, oil and gas industries.

In 2016, Zettagrid acquired Sydney-based Cloud infrastructure services business Conexim.