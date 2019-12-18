100 partners in 100 days: how Rachel Bondi returned to Microsoft Australia's channel

Rachel Bondi (Microsoft) Credit: IDG (Christine Wong)

First days into a new role are always daunting, and Rachel Bondi’s inauguration as Microsoft’s channel boss couldn’t have come at a worse time.



That week saw the eruption of internal-use rights row, which saw partners rallying -- via a petition no less -- against Microsoft, accusing the vendor of “declaring war on the channel”.

Although something of a baptism of fire, the 20-year Microsoft veteran was nevertheless able to take away the positives of from the uproar.