Orro releases XDR service with SentinelOne tech

Australian IT services provider Orro has released an extended detection and response (XDR) managed service solution that utilises technology from the United States-based company SentinelOne.

The service provides continuous monitoring of devices to detect cyber threats and will come with SentinelOne's artificial intelligence- (AI) powered Singularity Data Lake autonomous security product, alongside Orro's security operations centre (SOC) capabilities.

SentinelOne Singularity Data Lake, which was launched in April last year, provides endpoint protection, cloud security, identity threat detection and response and data ingestions with analytics, as well as touting data localisation and sovereignty with a Sydney-based Amazon Web Services (AWS) point of presence (PoP).

"As we continue to see escalating cyber threats, having a sovereign capability to protect our customers' organisations is significant," said Daniel Greengarten, Orro CEO. "Through our partnership with SentinelOne, our XDR solution responds directly to the needs of small and medium businesses."

Meanwhile, Jason Duerden, SentinelOne regional Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) director, added that the company was "pleased to be teaming with Orro to deliver [Singularity Data Lake] to small and medium sized business across Australia and help them secure tomorrow, today."