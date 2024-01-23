Orro releases XDR service with SentinelOne tech

Australian IT services provider Orro has released an extended detection and response (XDR) managed service solution that utilises technology from the United States-based company SentinelOne.\n\nThe service provides continuous monitoring of devices to detect cyber threats and will come with SentinelOne\u2019s artificial intelligence- (AI) powered Singularity Data Lake autonomous security product, alongside Orro\u2019s security operations centre (SOC) capabilities.\n\nSentinelOne Singularity Data Lake, which was launched in April last year, provides endpoint protection, cloud security, identity threat detection and response and data ingestions with analytics, as well as touting data localisation and sovereignty with a Sydney-based Amazon Web Services (AWS) point of presence (PoP).\n\n\u201cAs we continue to see escalating cyber threats, having a sovereign capability to protect our customers\u2019 organisations is significant,\u201d said Daniel Greengarten, Orro CEO. \u201cThrough our partnership with SentinelOne, our XDR solution responds directly to the needs of small and medium businesses.\u201d\n\nMeanwhile, Jason Duerden, SentinelOne regional Australia and New Zealand (A\/NZ) director, added that the company was \u201cpleased to be teaming with Orro to deliver [Singularity Data Lake] to small and medium sized business across Australia and help them secure tomorrow, today.\u201d\n\nAccording to Orro, the service is designed to address the federal government\u2019s \u2018six shields\u2019 cyber security approach, which was announced in September to by Minister for Home Affairs Clare O\u2019Neil to help protect businesses, organisations and citizens.\n\nLast month, Orro\u2019s top leadership was shuffled around with Daniel Greengarten taking over as CEO and managing director while Rodd Cunico moved to the role of non-executive director.