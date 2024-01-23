Popular Topics

HomeIndustryOrro releases XDR service with SentinelOne tech
Sasha Karen
by Sasha Karen

Orro releases XDR service with SentinelOne tech

News
23 Jan 20242 mins
Managed Service ProvidersSecurity

Local IT company pairs its SOC capabilities with US-based company’s AI-powered Singularity Data Lake product.

A headshot of Orro CEO Daniel Greengarten.
Credit: Daniel Greengarten (Orro Group) / Supplied Art (with Permission)

Australian IT services provider Orro has released an extended detection and response (XDR) managed service solution that utilises technology from the United States-based company SentinelOne.

The service provides continuous monitoring of devices to detect cyber threats and will come with SentinelOne's artificial intelligence- (AI) powered Singularity Data Lake autonomous security product, alongside Orro's security operations centre (SOC) capabilities.

SentinelOne Singularity Data Lake, which was launched in April last year, provides endpoint protection, cloud security, identity threat detection and response and data ingestions with analytics, as well as touting data localisation and sovereignty with a Sydney-based Amazon Web Services (AWS) point of presence (PoP).

"As we continue to see escalating cyber threats, having a sovereign capability to protect our customers' organisations is significant," said Daniel Greengarten, Orro CEO. "Through our partnership with SentinelOne, our XDR solution responds directly to the needs of small and medium businesses."

Meanwhile, Jason Duerden, SentinelOne regional Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) director, added that the company was "pleased to be teaming with Orro to deliver [Singularity Data Lake] to small and medium sized business across Australia and help them secure tomorrow, today."

According to Orro, the service is designed to address the federal government's 'six shields' cyber security approach, which was announced in September to by Minister for Home Affairs Clare O'Neil to help protect businesses, organisations and citizens.

Last month, Orro's top leadership was shuffled around with Daniel Greengarten taking over as CEO and managing director while Rodd Cunico moved to the role of non-executive director. 

Image
