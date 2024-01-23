Cohesity hires ex-VMware’s Peter Hanna to lead APJ channel

Data protection and management vendor Cohesity has hired former VMware talent Peter Hanna to lead its Asia Pacific (APAC) channel.\u00a0\n\nBased in Brisbane, Hanna will take on the role of head of channels for Cohesity Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ), bringing two decades of local and regional sales leadership to the company.\u00a0\n\nHe replaces Cohesity's previous APJ channels leader, Brian Higgins, who left the company late last year.\n\nIn his new role, Hanna will focus on Cohesity\u2019s channel sales and partner engagement, focusing on artificial intelligence- (AI) powered data security.\u00a0\n\nHanna has spent almost 20 years in sales, technology-led business transformation and strategic go-to-market (GTM) initiatives across APAC. \n\nMost recently, Hanna held the role of VMware head of global customers APJ and China for over a year, where he was responsible for working with the vendor\u2019s global customers.\u00a0\n\nHanna also has held the role of VMware\u2019s regional director of north and west Australia and Papua New Guinea for over three years.\u00a0\n\nPrior to his time at VMware, Hanna spent over fourteen years at Dell EMC, where he held a range of data storage sales leadership and technology strategy roles. Hanna has strong expertise in developing and optimising go-to-market strategies throughout APAC, India and Greater China. \n\n\u201cCohesity\u2019s leading AI-powered data security and management technology helps organisations better secure, manage, and recover their data,\u201d said Hanna. \n\n\u201cThese are exactly the capabilities organisations are looking for to combat ever-increasing cyber threats and that partners are looking to provide within their bespoke offerings. \n\n\u201cI am excited by the opportunity to lead Cohesity\u2019s channel business for the Asia-Pacific and Japan region and I look forward to working with our partners, as together we help our joint customers acquire the Cohesity solutions that allow them to create or maintain cyber resilience.\u201d \n\nSanjay Rohatgi, group vice president of Cohesity APJ, said Hanna will be "crucial to supercharging [Cohesity\u2019s] partner community and engagement\u201d. \n\n\u201cWe highly value our partners throughout the region and look forward to driving growth together, as we begin a new calendar year and the second half of fiscal 2024.\u201d