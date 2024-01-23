Popular Topics

Topics

About

Policies

Our Network

HomeIndustryMicrosoft releases paid partner benefit packages
Sasha Karen
by Sasha Karen

Microsoft releases paid partner benefit packages

News
23 Jan 20243 mins
Managed Service ProvidersVendors and Providers

Offering in-demand product, support and advisory services.

Microsoft logo on building
Credit: Mats Wiklund / Shutterstock

Microsoft has released new incentives for its partners globally, referring to them as "partner benefit packages", offering in-demand product, support and advisory services.

The packages - Partner Launch Benefits, Partner Success Core Benefits and Partner Success Expanded Benefits - are purpose-built to meet the needs of partners at different stages of growth and run alongside its existing Solutions Partner and ISV Success core and expanded benefits.

Detailed in a blog post by Julie Sanford, vice president of partner GTM, programs and experiences, the Partner Launch Benefits package focuses on those "who want to kickstart their growth". This includes marketing benefits, Microsoft 365 Business Premium for five seats, US$700 of Azure credits, one subscription of Visual Studio Professional and four seats each for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales Enterprise and Business Central for an annual fee of US$345.

Meanwhile, Partner Success Core Benefits is aimed at partners moving past the initial stages of growth. For US$895, partners also get marketing benefits, 15 seats of Microsoft 365 Business Premium, US$2,400 of Azure credits, eight subscriptions for Visual Studio Professional and 15 seats each for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales Enterprise and Business Central.

Additionally, this tier also gets product support, with five hours of technical consultation services, deducted hours from technical presales and two incidents for signature cloud support.

At the highest tier at the Success Expanded Benefits package, which is priced at US$3,995 per year, businesses get a go-to-market toolbox and concierge service in addition to marketing benefits, as well as 35 seats of Microsoft 365 Business Premium, US$4,000 worth of Azure credits, 15 subscriptions for Visual Studio Professional and 35 seats each for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales Enterprise and Business Central.

On the product support side, the Success Expanded Benefits package gets 10 hours of technical consultation services, unlimited technical presales and five incidents of signature cloud support.

Partners are not required to start at Launch Benefits, with Sanford stating that partners can start at whichever package that suits them best.

The packages are available in "major markets" as of 22 January, with expansion to "most other geographies" to take place by the end of March. Partners interested in purchasing the packages can do so through Microsoft's Partner Center by MPN admins.

Additionally, all packages get access to Microsoft 365 Copilot - the tech giant's chatbot integrated into Microsoft 365 - which is currently being trialled by the federal government's Digital Transformation Agency until June.

Sasha Karen
by Sasha Karen

Sasha Karen is a nationally recognised highly commended senior journalist at ARN. With a decade's worth of experience, Sasha serves the local channel community with news and inspiration about channel partners.

More from this author

Show me more

news

Microsoft releases paid partner benefit packages

By Sasha Karen
23 Jan 20243 mins
Managed Service ProvidersVendors and Providers
Image
news

Westcon-Comstor strengthens AWS play with Rebura buy

By Julia Talevski
22 Jan 20243 mins
Mergers and AcquisitionsCloud Computing
Image
news

Worthy Australia engages A1 for Microsoft 365 migration

By Eleanor Dickinson
22 Jan 20242 mins
Software Deployment
Image