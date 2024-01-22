Popular Topics

Rapid Circle acquires Azure consultancy vNEXT
by Eleanor Dickinson

23 Jan 20242 mins
Cloud consultancy becomes Rapid Circle’s fourth acquisition since 2021.

Credit: 3rdtimeluckystudio / Shutterstock

The Netherlands-based Microsoft cloud consultant and MSP, Rapid Circle has acquired Melbourne's vNEXT, marking its fourth Australian acquisition in three years.

Founded in 2019, vNEXT is a Microsoft Azure specialist focused on data analytics, internet of things (IoT), intelligence applications and DevOps. 

The company has a 24-strong team and works for customers such as Ausgrid and South East Water.

vNEXT is Rapid Circle's fourth acquisition in Australia, joining Insync Technology in 2021, Adopt & Embrace the same year and Seven Sigma in 2022.

With the acquisition of vNEXT, Rapid Circle Australia and New Zealand now has 140 people in Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Sydney, Adelaide, Auckland and Wellington, serving over 200 customers. vNext will continue to operate as an independent brand for the medium term.

Chris Melinn, co-founder and director of vNEXT, called the acquisition a "natural next step for" the company given the duo's "common vision of transformation with the Microsoft Cloud". 

Has Altaiar, co-founder and director of vNEXT, added that Rapid Circle shares the former's "passion for Microsoft technology, commitment to client success, and values of making a positive impact". 

"We believe that by combining our strengths, we will be able to deliver more value, more innovation, and more opportunities for our clients, our employees, and our partners. We look forward to working together and continuing our journey with Rapid Circle" 

Founded in 2008, Rapid Circle has customers across Europe, India, Australia and New Zealand and 450 people working for across Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, Power Platform and Dynamics. 

“vNEXT is an Australian leader in delivering Azure-based solutions, with a strong reputation for excellence, innovation, and client satisfaction," said Harold Punter, Rapid Circle CEO.  

"Together with vNEXT, we will be able to offer our clients a broader range of Azure based services, a deeper pool of talent to draw on and build an even stronger partnership with Microsoft. All required to help our clients achieve what's next as the demand for application modernisation, analytics and artificial intelligence continues to grow." 

