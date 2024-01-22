Rapid Circle acquires Azure consultancy vNEXT

The Netherlands-based Microsoft cloud consultant and MSP, Rapid Circle has acquired Melbourne\u2019s vNEXT, marking its fourth Australian acquisition in three years.\u00a0\n\nFounded in 2019, vNEXT is a Microsoft Azure specialist focused on data analytics, internet of things (IoT), intelligence applications and DevOps. \n\nThe company has a 24-strong team and works for customers such as Ausgrid and South East Water.\u00a0\n\nvNEXT is Rapid Circle\u2019s fourth acquisition in Australia, joining Insync Technology in 2021, Adopt &\u00a0Embrace the same year and Seven Sigma in 2022. \u00a0\n\nWith the acquisition of vNEXT, Rapid Circle Australia and New Zealand now has 140 people in Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Sydney, Adelaide, Auckland and Wellington, serving over 200 customers.\u00a0vNext will continue to operate as an independent brand for the medium term.\n\nChris Melinn, co-founder and director of vNEXT, called the acquisition a \u201cnatural next step for\u201d the company given the duo\u2019s \u201ccommon vision of transformation with the Microsoft Cloud\u201d. \n\nHas Altaiar, co-founder and director of vNEXT, added that Rapid Circle shares the former\u2019s \u201cpassion for Microsoft technology, commitment to client success, and values of making a positive impact\u201d. \n\n\u201cWe believe that by combining our strengths, we will be able to deliver more value, more innovation, and more opportunities for our clients, our employees, and our partners. We look forward to working together and continuing our journey with Rapid Circle\u201d \n\nFounded in 2008, Rapid Circle has customers across Europe, India, Australia and New Zealand and 450 people working for across Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, Power Platform and Dynamics. \n\n"vNEXT is an Australian leader in delivering Azure-based solutions, with a strong reputation for excellence, innovation, and client satisfaction,\u201d said Harold Punter, Rapid Circle CEO. \n\n\u201cTogether with vNEXT, we will be able to offer our clients a broader range of Azure based services, a deeper pool of talent to draw on and build an even stronger partnership with Microsoft. All required to help our clients achieve what\u2019s next as the demand for application modernisation, analytics and artificial intelligence continues to grow.\u201d