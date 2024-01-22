Rapid Circle acquires Azure consultancy vNEXT

Chris Melinn, co-founder and director of vNEXT, called the acquisition a "natural next step for" the company given the duo's "common vision of transformation with the Microsoft Cloud".

Has Altaiar, co-founder and director of vNEXT, added that Rapid Circle shares the former's "passion for Microsoft technology, commitment to client success, and values of making a positive impact".

"We believe that by combining our strengths, we will be able to deliver more value, more innovation, and more opportunities for our clients, our employees, and our partners. We look forward to working together and continuing our journey with Rapid Circle"

Founded in 2008, Rapid Circle has customers across Europe, India, Australia and New Zealand and 450 people working for across Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, Power Platform and Dynamics.

“vNEXT is an Australian leader in delivering Azure-based solutions, with a strong reputation for excellence, innovation, and client satisfaction," said Harold Punter, Rapid Circle CEO.

"Together with vNEXT, we will be able to offer our clients a broader range of Azure based services, a deeper pool of talent to draw on and build an even stronger partnership with Microsoft. All required to help our clients achieve what's next as the demand for application modernisation, analytics and artificial intelligence continues to grow."