Worthy Australia engages A1 for Microsoft 365 migration
Migrated from GoDaddy.

Sign of the French headquarters of Microsoft.
Credit: HJBC / Shutterstock

Perth-based not-for-profit Worthy Australia has engaged IT services provider A1 Technologies to migrate from GoDaddy to Microsoft 365.

Worthy, which provides aids domestic violence-related homelessness across Western Australia, will now use the platform Microsoft 365 for Not-for-Profit. 

The migration came from the three-year-old NFP's need for enhanced governance and operating processes to support its continued growth.

"Realising the complexity of changing tenants and implementing better governance processes, we were incredibly comforted by the knowledge within A1 technologies and their experience in Microsoft migrations to help us manage the risks with minimal downtime and to ensure the security of our data," said Tahni Hurst, board member and secretary of Worthy.

The migration from GoDaddy to Microsoft required a transition from one Microsoft online environment to another, according to A1 Technologies. 

This process involved the release of the tenant by GoDaddy, backing up and deleting email accounts and setting up anew in the Microsoft environment.

Given the anticipated email downtime of approximately 24 hours during the migration, there was a "clear recognition of the risks involved and a need for specialist assistance to ensure a smooth and risk-free transition", A1 said. 

Once deployed, Worthy said the charity benefitted from better collaboration and productivity, data security and compliance, cost-effectiveness, scalability and flexibility and access to new technology and support.

"Having completed a full audit of our environment and generating a thorough understanding of our goals, [A1] were able to make recommendations to improve our digital environment beyond what we had considered,” Hurst added.

