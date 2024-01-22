Worthy Australia engages A1 for Microsoft 365 migration

"Realising the complexity of changing tenants and implementing better governance processes, we were incredibly comforted by the knowledge within A1 technologies and their experience in Microsoft migrations to help us manage the risks with minimal downtime and to ensure the security of our data," said Tahni Hurst, board member and secretary of Worthy.

The migration from GoDaddy to Microsoft required a transition from one Microsoft online environment to another, according to A1 Technologies.

This process involved the release of the tenant by GoDaddy, backing up and deleting email accounts and setting up anew in the Microsoft environment.

Given the anticipated email downtime of approximately 24 hours during the migration, there was a "clear recognition of the risks involved and a need for specialist assistance to ensure a smooth and risk-free transition", A1 said.