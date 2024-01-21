Macquarie’s AI-ready IC3 Sydney data centre gets construction go-ahead

Macquarie Technology Group's Data Centres division has received the go-ahead for its plans to construct its IC3 Super West facility in Sydney, which it claims will handle artificial intelligence (AI) workloads.

According to Macquarie, the Independent Planning Commission NSW has "favourably determined" on its application for the facility's construction, allowing it to start building.

Currently, selected early works are taking place on the site, with the start of stage one construction subjected to board approval.

"Like Macquarie Data Centres' other facilities, we intend for IC3 Super West to be certified Strategic by the Australian federal government making it a secure and future-proofed choice for customers who want to do business in Australia," said Macquarie Data Centres group executive David Hirst.