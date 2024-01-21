Popular Topics

Macquarie's AI-ready IC3 Sydney data centre gets construction go-ahead
Sasha Karen
by Sasha Karen

Macquarie’s AI-ready IC3 Sydney data centre gets construction go-ahead

22 Jan 20242 mins
Gets green light from the Independent Planning Commission NSW.

An artist's rendition of Macquarie Data Centre's upcoming IC3 Super West data centre.
Credit: Macquarie Technology Group

Macquarie Technology Group's Data Centres division has received the go-ahead for its plans to construct its IC3 Super West facility in Sydney, which it claims will handle artificial intelligence (AI) workloads.

According to Macquarie, the Independent Planning Commission NSW has "favourably determined" on its application for the facility's construction, allowing it to start building.

Currently, selected early works are taking place on the site, with the start of stage one construction subjected to board approval.

"Like Macquarie Data Centres' other facilities, we intend for IC3 Super West to be certified Strategic by the Australian federal government making it a secure and future-proofed choice for customers who want to do business in Australia," said Macquarie Data Centres group executive David Hirst.

The data centre, which was first announced in 2021 and then expanded its capacity to 45 megawatts in August 2023 is expected to bring the company's Macquarie Park Data Centre Campus in its Sydney North Zone, up to a potential 63 MW.

The company claimed the facility will be able to accommodate the power and cooling demands of cloud and AI technology.

While the company declined to comment at this stage if it had any clients lined up for IC3 that would specifically use the facility for AI workloads, Macquarie CEO David Tudehope said the company is pinning its hopes on attracting such clients.

"AI is the next significant megatrend for data centres and the digital economy, driving higher power density and demand for greater capacity. IC3 Super West represents the next phase of growth for Macquarie Data Centres as we become the secure and sovereign home of hyperscalers, cloud and AI customers in Australia," Tudehope added.

