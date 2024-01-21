Macquarie’s AI-ready IC3 Sydney data centre gets construction go-ahead

Macquarie Technology Group\u2019s Data Centres division has received the go-ahead for its plans to construct its IC3 Super West facility in Sydney, which it claims will handle artificial intelligence (AI) workloads.\n\nAccording to Macquarie, the Independent Planning Commission NSW has \u201cfavourably determined\u201d on its application for the facility\u2019s construction, allowing it to start building.\n\nCurrently, selected early works are taking place on the site, with the start of stage one construction subjected to board approval.\n\n\u201cLike Macquarie Data Centres\u2019 other facilities, we intend for IC3 Super West to be certified Strategic by the Australian federal government making it a secure and future-proofed choice for customers who want to do business in Australia,\u201d said Macquarie Data Centres group executive David Hirst.\n\nThe data centre, which was first announced in 2021 and then expanded its capacity to 45 megawatts in August 2023 is expected to bring the company\u2019s Macquarie Park Data Centre Campus in its Sydney North Zone, up to a potential 63 MW.\n\nThe company claimed the facility will be able to accommodate the power and cooling demands of cloud and AI technology.\n\nWhile the company declined to comment at this stage if it had any clients lined up for IC3 that would specifically use the facility for AI workloads, Macquarie CEO David Tudehope said the company is pinning its hopes on attracting such clients.\n\n\u201cAI is the next significant megatrend for data centres and the digital economy, driving higher power density and demand for greater capacity. IC3 Super West represents the next phase of growth for Macquarie Data Centres as we become the secure and sovereign home of hyperscalers, cloud and AI customers in Australia,\u201d Tudehope added.