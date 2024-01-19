Fed govt bolsters First Nations digital divide group with new hires

The federal government has added two appointees to its First Nations Digital Inclusion Advisory Group, bringing Heron Loban and Jerome Cubillo into the fold.

The group, which was funded in October's 2022-23 Budget and subsequently formed in January 2023, aims to work with First Nations people to provide advice to the government and towards Target 17 of the National Agreement on Closing the Gap, which is committed towards equal levels of digital inclusion for First Nations people by 2026.

Loban is a Mabuyag Malu Ki'ai woman and the company director of Myra Lagh, a First Nations' consulting firm, as well as the in-house counsel of the Queensland South Native Title Services.