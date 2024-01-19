Fed govt bolsters First Nations digital divide group with new hires

The federal government has added two appointees to its First Nations Digital Inclusion Advisory Group, bringing Heron Loban and Jerome Cubillo into the fold.\n\nThe group, which was funded in October\u2019s 2022-23 Budget and subsequently formed in January 2023, aims to work with First Nations people to provide advice to the government and towards Target 17 of the National Agreement on Closing the Gap, which is committed towards equal levels of digital inclusion for First Nations people by 2026.\n\nLoban is a Mabuyag Malu Ki\u2019ai woman and the company director of Myra Lagh, a First Nations\u2019 consulting firm, as well as the in-house counsel of the Queensland South Native Title Services.\n\n Meanwhile, Cubillo, a Larrakia and Wadjigan man with family connections to the Torres Strait Islands, is the CEO of the NT Indigenous Business Network, a body representing and advocating for majority-owned Aboriginal businesses in the NT.\n\nAccording to a statement from the office of Minister for Communications Michelle Rowland, the appointment of the pair \u201cwill strengthen the capability of the Advisory Group, drawing on their knowledge of Indigenous law and justice issues and the Indigenous business sector as it relates to First Nations digital inclusion more broadly.\u201d\n\n\u201cI congratulate Dr Loban and Mr Cubillo on their appointments to the First Nations Digital Inclusion Advisory Group and wish them well in their new roles,\u201d Rowland said.\n\n\u201cTheir professional and lived experience will bring a wealth of knowledge to continue the vital work the Group does towards identifying holistic approaches to narrowing the gap in digital inclusion."\n\nIn addition to Loban and Cubillo, a number of other appointments have been made, such as Australian National University associate professor Lyndon Ormond-Parker to the role of co-chair, who has previously been deputy chair since the formation of the group.\n\nAdditionally, Muruwari and Kooma woman and Indigenous Technology managing director Cheryl Baily and Uniti Group executive Dan Lloyd have been appointed to the Digital Inclusion Expert Panel, which supports the Advisory Group by with expert advice on telecommunications, infrastructure, data and broadcasting issues.