Fed govt bolsters First Nations digital divide group with new hires
Sasha Karen
by Sasha Karen

Fed govt bolsters First Nations digital divide group with new hires

News
19 Jan 20242 mins
GovernmentIndustry

Appoints new members, co-chair and Digital Inclusion Expert Panel members.

A collage of headshots of Heron Loban (left) and Jerome Cubillo (right)
Credit: Heron Loban and Jerome Cubillo / Supplied

The federal government has added two appointees to its First Nations Digital Inclusion Advisory Group, bringing Heron Loban and Jerome Cubillo into the fold.

The group, which was funded in October's 2022-23 Budget and subsequently formed in January 2023, aims to work with First Nations people to provide advice to the government and towards Target 17 of the National Agreement on Closing the Gap, which is committed towards equal levels of digital inclusion for First Nations people by 2026.

Loban is a Mabuyag Malu Ki'ai woman and the company director of Myra Lagh, a First Nations' consulting firm, as well as the in-house counsel of the Queensland South Native Title Services.

 Meanwhile, Cubillo, a Larrakia and Wadjigan man with family connections to the Torres Strait Islands, is the CEO of the NT Indigenous Business Network, a body representing and advocating for majority-owned Aboriginal businesses in the NT.

According to a statement from the office of Minister for Communications Michelle Rowland, the appointment of the pair "will strengthen the capability of the Advisory Group, drawing on their knowledge of Indigenous law and justice issues and the Indigenous business sector as it relates to First Nations digital inclusion more broadly."

"I congratulate Dr Loban and Mr Cubillo on their appointments to the First Nations Digital Inclusion Advisory Group and wish them well in their new roles," Rowland said.

"Their professional and lived experience will bring a wealth of knowledge to continue the vital work the Group does towards identifying holistic approaches to narrowing the gap in digital inclusion.”

In addition to Loban and Cubillo, a number of other appointments have been made, such as Australian National University associate professor Lyndon Ormond-Parker to the role of co-chair, who has previously been deputy chair since the formation of the group.

Additionally, Muruwari and Kooma woman and Indigenous Technology managing director Cheryl Baily and Uniti Group executive Dan Lloyd have been appointed to the Digital Inclusion Expert Panel, which supports the Advisory Group by with  expert advice on telecommunications, infrastructure, data and broadcasting issues.

Sasha Karen
by Sasha Karen

Sasha Karen is a nationally recognised highly commended senior journalist at ARN. With a decade's worth of experience, Sasha serves the local channel community with news and inspiration about channel partners.

