Bigger deals and opportunities: what’s next for Pure Storage in 2024?

In the 12 months since Amy Rushall landed in Sydney to lead Pure Storage Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ), the vendor has made some bold statements.

At its Pure//Accelerate 2023 conference in June, the vendor declared the death of the disk and its drive towards mass modernisation of legacy data systems.

Rushall, who has spent the last eight years with Pure in San Diego, is now tasked with expanding the vendor's disk replacement Pure//E family of products with A/NZ customers while strengthening their transition to cloud and consumption-based models.

"I was excited when I first showed up in Australia last year and I am more this year because the innovation we have is getting us to the next stage," she told ARN

"We're seeing a lot of legacy back-ups where customers have not spent a lot of money over recent years. These are great products, but we believe in Flash and that's where we set out to go - to eliminate the hard disk from the data centre."

As a 100 per cent channel vendor, Pure claims to have a solid partner base in A/NZ, although Rushall is unable to disclose numbers.

However, the vendor publicly scored a big success in November via Perth-based provider Cirrus, winning a $7-million storage contract with the University of Western Australia.

This saw Cirrus deploy a Pure//E as a storage-as-a-service model over a five-year period.

"Cirrus has really embraced the Pure//E family and is seeing a lot of success with selling it," Rushall said. "They understand our entire [Pure//E] portfolio and they are selling it on a national level and in every geography we're in. The Pure//E is competitive still in this market. Without this product and Cirrus, we could not have won that deal.

"We have a full platform now, which we have seen success with Cirrus," she added. "The deals can now be bigger and we're seeing bigger opportunities with our partners community. We're having a lot of lot of new conversations with a partner, even when their customers already use Pure."

As outlined by Pure's vice president of global partner sales Wendy Stusrud last year, partner recruitment is not top of the vendor's priority list. However, according to Rushall, partner upskilling and development is bearing fruit.

"We have seen a real effort in the [Pure] team to get more unique skills among the partner community," she explained. "We are seeing the result of this in our figures: it's paying off well.

"We still believe in the current group of partners we have. We want to make sure they're flourishing and have all the tools they need to succeed.

"We do see a shift with some of our products, for example Cloud Native. It's also an opportunity for our current partners to learn that skillset.

Embrace innovation

Last year's biggest announcement for Pure Storage was the expansion of the Pure//E family, with the vendor unveiling its FlashArray//E, supporting unified block and file and aiming to allow customers to move away from the constraints of disk.

This ties into Pure's heavy focus on transitioning customers off legacy storage, including spinning hard disks and tape.

"Modernisation of legacy storage remains a key opportunity for us," Rushall said. "Partners that embrace modernisation and the consumption model will do well. Consumption-based models are where our business is going.

"I would say to partners that [they should] embrace the innovation in the hybrid cloud; really look at taking customers away from the traditional ways of doing things."

"It's difficult to find technical talent now, so there is a big opportunity for partners to fill in the gaps that customers cannot fill on-site," she added. "Services, as a result, will continue to play a key role for us."

In terms of artificial intelligence (AI), which peppered headlines daily due to the explosion of generative AI solution ChatGPT, Pure Storage has already had a headstart due to its 2018 partnership with NVIDIA for AI-powered infrastructure.

"Our AI-infrastructure was a gamechanger for us and really created a point where we could deliver a Turnkey solution for our customers if they wanted," Rushall said.

"The needs for AI have increased now, so now we are seeing an uptick in our AI-ready infrastructure. We partnered with NVIDIA in 2018 to build that, so we brought it into the market early.

"We're also seeing changing demands based on the need for environment, social and governance (ESG). The demands of AI and the power of consumption mean people are having to look at their storage differently. People want to consider efficiency in their ESG efforts, and we play well in that. Helping our partners know that our products are created for AI is key."

Looking ahead for the rest of 2024, Rushall remains optimistic - something notable at a time when many fellow tech vendors are experiencing headwinds and lay-offs.

"We're not seeing the headwinds others have said they are seeing," Rushall said. "We've come out of COVID. We're not seeing things stall as much as they did. [Sales] are fairly steady across government, finance, healthcare and managed services providers."