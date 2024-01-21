Avec guns for Canberra with new GM

Specialist IT project delivery provider, Avec has hired Sarah Martin in a newly created role as general manager for ACT.

Prior to joining Avec, Martin worked for large system integration and managed service providers such as Fujitsu, DXC Technology and NCS Group.

She will be responsible for driving Avec's growth across the ACT region leveraging an already expansive list of customer engagements within the federal government.

Avec managing director Dennis Grant said Avec was expanding its ACT business with Martin's appointment.