Avec guns for Canberra with new GM
Avec guns for Canberra with new GM

22 Jan 20242 mins
Hires Sarah Martin in a newly created role.

Specialist IT project delivery provider, Avec has hired Sarah Martin in a newly created role as general manager for ACT.

Prior to joining Avec, Martin worked for large system integration and managed service providers such as Fujitsu, DXC Technology and NCS Group. 

She will be responsible for driving Avec's growth across the ACT region leveraging an already expansive list of customer engagements within the federal government.

Avec managing director Dennis Grant said Avec was expanding its ACT business with Martin's appointment. 

"Her extensive experience within the defence and government space will be a real asset to our clients both current and future ones," Grant said. 

Martin is also a chairman on two executive committees and holds CAHRI certification, CDFOM certification in data centre operations management and a diploma in PMBOK project management. 

"Avec offers a unique sovereign value proposition including technical capability and service offerings relevant to current defence and public sector initiatives," Martin said. 

"Underpinned by sound, demonstrable delivery and a collaborative culture, the decision to join Avec was a logical one. I look forward to working with Avec customers and the Avec team both here in Canberra and nationally."

Editor ARN | Reseller News

With years of experience covering the latest technology trends and business news across the IT channel, Julia Talevski has been keeping the IT industry connected in Australia and New Zealand. She is currently the editor for ARN and Reseller News, responsible for keeping the community engaged at every touch point through our newsletters, websites and main events such as EDGE, WIICTA and Innovation Awards.

