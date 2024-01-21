Avec guns for Canberra with new GM

Specialist IT project delivery provider, Avec has hired Sarah Martin in a newly created role as general manager for ACT.\n\nPrior to joining Avec, Martin worked for large system integration and managed service providers such as Fujitsu, DXC Technology and NCS Group. \n\nShe will be responsible for driving Avec\u2019s growth across the ACT region leveraging an already expansive list of customer engagements within the federal government.\n\nAvec managing director Dennis Grant said Avec was expanding its ACT business with Martin\u2019s appointment. \n\n\u201cHer extensive experience within the defence and government space will be a real asset to our clients both current and future ones,\u201d Grant said. \n\nMartin is also a chairman on two executive committees and holds CAHRI certification, CDFOM certification in data centre operations management and a diploma in PMBOK project management. \n\n\u201cAvec offers a unique sovereign value proposition including technical capability and service offerings relevant to current defence and public sector initiatives,\u201d Martin said. \n\n\u201cUnderpinned by sound, demonstrable delivery and a collaborative culture, the decision to join Avec was a logical one. I look forward to working with Avec customers and the Avec team both here in Canberra and nationally.\u201d