APAC tech spending to outpace global growth

The Asia Pacific (APAC) region's technology spending growth is predicted to reach 5.7 per cent this year, outpacing the global trajectory of 5.3 per cent.

According to research firm Forrester, the APAC region is expected to be the fastest-growing region for technology spending growth this year, followed by North America at 5.4 per cent and Europe at 5.1 per cent.

Additionally, the biggest contributors to APAC's growth include India in particular, which Forrester claims is one of the largest exporters of technology services, as well as the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and China.

At the global level, with spending due to reach US$4.7 trillion the factors contributing to growth this year include an increase in spending on software and IT services, which includes generative artificial intelligence (genAI), cloud, security and digital, as well as economic growth in APAC.