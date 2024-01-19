Popular Topics

APAC tech spending to outpace global growth
by Sasha Karen

APAC tech spending to outpace global growth

News
19 Jan 20242 mins
IndustryIT Management

Also set to be the fastest-growing region this year.

A pile of Australian money in $5, $10, $20, $50 and $100 denominations.
Credit: hidesy / Shutterstock

The Asia Pacific (APAC) region's technology spending growth is predicted to reach 5.7 per cent this year, outpacing the global trajectory of 5.3 per cent.

According to research firm Forrester, the APAC region is expected to be the fastest-growing region for technology spending growth this year, followed by North America at 5.4 per cent and Europe at 5.1 per cent.

Additionally, the biggest contributors to APAC's growth include India in particular, which Forrester claims is one of the largest exporters of technology services, as well as the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and China.

At the global level, with spending due to reach US$4.7 trillion the factors contributing to growth this year include an increase in spending on software and IT services, which includes generative artificial intelligence (genAI), cloud, security and digital, as well as economic growth in APAC.

"Technology companies faced significant economic headwinds this past year, but 2024 promises a better outlook," said Michael O'Grady, principal forecast analyst at Forrester.

"Asia will see the fastest economic growth due to India's growing IT export market as well as significant investments in tech innovation.

"Similarly, in the US, heavy investments in emerging technologies through the development of three primary CHIPS and Science Act agencies will fuel tech spend growth.

"In Europe, greater investment in cyber security and the European Union’s Coordinated Plan on AI will help the region bounce back. Demand for cloud and AI is strong across all regions, with genAI expected to boost the tech market over the next three years."

In Australia and New Zealand, the cyber security and cloud markets are expected to see the largest increase in technology investment among CIOs and executives, according to fellow research firm Gartner, data revealed last month found.

Sasha Karen is a nationally recognised highly commended senior journalist at ARN. With a decade's worth of experience, Sasha serves the local channel community with news and inspiration about channel partners.

19 Jan 2024

