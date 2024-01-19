APAC tech spending to outpace global growth

The Asia Pacific (APAC) region\u2019s technology spending growth is predicted to reach 5.7 per cent this year, outpacing the global trajectory of 5.3 per cent.\n\nAccording to research firm Forrester, the APAC region is expected to be the fastest-growing region for technology spending growth this year, followed by North America at 5.4 per cent and Europe at 5.1 per cent.\n\nAdditionally, the biggest contributors to APAC\u2019s growth include India in particular, which Forrester claims is one of the largest exporters of technology services, as well as the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and China.\n\nAt the global level, with spending due to reach US$4.7 trillion the factors contributing to growth this year include an increase in spending on software and IT services, which includes generative artificial intelligence (genAI), cloud, security and digital, as well as economic growth in APAC.\n\n\u201cTechnology companies faced significant economic headwinds this past year, but 2024 promises a better outlook,\u201d said Michael O\u2019Grady, principal forecast analyst at Forrester.\u201cAsia will see the fastest economic growth due to India\u2019s growing IT export market as well as significant investments in tech innovation.\n\n\u201cSimilarly, in the US, heavy investments in emerging technologies through the development of three primary CHIPS and Science Act agencies will fuel tech spend growth.\n\n\u201cIn Europe, greater investment in cyber security and the European Union's Coordinated Plan on AI will help the region bounce back. Demand for cloud and AI is strong across all regions, with genAI expected to boost the tech market over the next three years.\u201d\u202f\u00a0\n\nIn Australia and New Zealand, the cyber security and cloud markets are expected to see the largest increase in technology investment among CIOs and executives, according to fellow research firm Gartner, data revealed last month found.