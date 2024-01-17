How ex-AdventOne’s Jon Ossip plans to revive offshoring

Offshore technology hubs routinely draw the ire of the Australian IT industry and consumers alike, but their usefulness is becoming ever more apparent. \n\nOver the last year, chief executive officers have become caught in a tug-of-war between investment in digital transformation and operational cost-cutting amid economic headwinds. \n\nIt is this crossfire that inspired former AdventOne CEO Jon Ossip to launch his new venture Optix Digital, a technology consultancy that aims to bridge the gap between offshore skill hubs and innovative transformation. \n\nTeaming up with customer experience and digital transformation specialist Gabriele Hermansson, Ossip now aims to rebuild the maligned reputation of offshore tech hubs, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. \n\n\u201cSenior executives are asking their CIOs to continue their transformation,\u201d Ossip said. \u201cIn the same breath, they\u2019re asking their CFOs to find cuts because budgets are constrained. When Gaby and I got together and considered this, we saw an opportunity not just for offshoring, but how this can be augmented with artificial intelligence. \n\n\u201cWhat we wanted to bring was contextualised, scenario-specific AI [artificial intelligence] and machine learning capabilities into the equation for several reasons. One was to increase scale without significant cost increases. AI also surfaces patterns and intelligence that humans are not able to see as quickly as machines. \n\nHermansson and Ossip will function as Optix Digital co-directors to offer Australian customers a \u201cscalable offshore facility\u201d of technology skills alongside onshore consulting expertise. \n\nSpecifically, the organisation will leverage an \u201centhusiastic cohort with excellent IT skills\u201d and relevant certification in Vietnam. \n\nSpanning 500 people, the facility is the product of Hermansson\u2019s 20-year career building outsourcing centres and CX teams for a number of Australian brands. \n\n\u201cGaby has come from 15-plus years of refining and proving the operating model of offshoring successful,\u201d Ossip explained. \u201cLots of people do offshoring well, but many do it poorly. Offshoring got a really bad reputation during COVID-19, particularly because providers had to send people home to work but weren\u2019t geared up properly for it.\u201d \n\nAccording to Hermansson, Optix Digital's expertise will span a \u201cbroad range of capabilities\u201d, including software and cloud engineering, architecture, automation, artificial intelligence and more. \n\n\u201cWhat we have are very strong relationships with various expertise and that allows us a level of scalability that\u2019s often difficult to achieve,\u201d she explained. \u201cWe can always scale up or scale down. I see that as our value proposition. We can double capacity in a month if needed.\u201d \n\n\u201cTeams are specialised in a certain area and nothing else. What our model allows is for us to tap into this expertise when they are needed.\u201d \n\nIncreasing talent headcount is difficult in Australia, as Ossip points out. The country currenly only produces 22,000 IT graduates a year, forcing businesses to bring talent into Australia from overseas, which incurs additional costs. \n\n\u201cWhat we bring is a highly-skilled onshore consulting capability to build the enterprise architecture; the business analysis and the delivery oversight,\u201d Ossip added. \u201cThis is coupled with the heavy lifting of the development carried out offshore \u2013 but with our clients always consulting with a highly-skilled expert in Australia.\u201d \n\nNaturally, the idea of outsourcing talent comes with reservations for many businesses due to past poor management and perceived poorer customer experiences. \n\nIndeed, during the COVID-19 pandemic, many offshore centres were affected in markets such as India and the Philippines when workers were forced to work from home without the appropriate set-up or equipment. \n\n\u201cOffshoring doesn\u2019t have the best name out there,\u201d Hermansson said. \u201cBut I believe it\u2019s not offshoring itself that\u2019s the issue, it\u2019s how you run the operation. You may have the best skills out there, but they will not be effective if you don\u2019t know how to manage them. \n\n"If you as an organisation want to scale but are unsure about hiring internal resources, you don\u2019t need to worry. You just tell us what you want to achieve, and we will do the rest.\u201d \n\nReassuring potential customers with security concerns, Ossip added: \u201cWe take physical security very seriously, from who can enter a data hall to biometric access and a policy of \u2018nothing comes in, nothing goes out\u2019. \n\n\u201cElectronic and cyber security has been invested in heavily. Most of the time, we will not be taking Australian data offshore.\u201d