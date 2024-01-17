Veeam updates ProPartner Network program with ‘predictable’ profitability

Veeam Software has updated its ProPartner Network program with a range of new benefits, including claims to support partner profitability "in a more predictable way".

According to the vendor, the new benefits include price protection for incumbent partners along with select discounts on maintenance and renewals, as well as enhanced sales and technical training aligned to competencies across the topic areas of cyber security and disaster recovery, software-as-a-service (SaaS), Kubernetes data protection and public cloud.

Improvements to partner margin on the front end are also on offer, claiming to result in greater profit for partners, as is expanded deal registration eligibility and included non-standard pricing scenarios, which Veeam claims will enable partners to further grow their customer base.

Additionally, Veeam also claimed other new benefits include joint customer wins and increased marketing support.