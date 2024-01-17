Kinetic IT scores $23M Fed end-user support deal

Perth-headquartered Kinetic IT has won a $23-million contract to supply end-user support and services for a Federal Government body. \n\nOver a three-year contract, Kinetic will provide services and lead a digital transformation and technology uplift for the Federal Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts (DITRDCA). \n\nKinetic IT\u2019s services will include a national service desk and deskside support; infrastructure management, including the department\u2019s Microsoft Azure cloud and legacy environments; and network management services. \n\nThe program will also see the creation of walk-up tech zones for staff to receive IT support across several key regional locations nationally. \n\nThe three-year deal will come with a one-year extension and will be supported by 50 new Kinetic IT crew recruited nationally, including 30 in Canberra, and others in Hobart, Orange, Perth, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane and roaming staff that will support the department across many locations across every state and territory. \n\nKinetic IT began transitioning into the DITRCDA environment in December 2023, with transition activities to continue through May 2024. \n\nThe selection marks Kinetic IT\u2019s first full-service contract in the federal government and comes on the back of its most recent IT service and integration management partnership with the Australian Taxation Office announced in June 2023. \n\nThe company claimed that a raft of customer wins will drive expected growth to more than 1,500 employees nationally over the next two years. \n\n\u201cKinetic IT has cemented itself as the Australian IT services partner of choice for federal and state government, with strong demand for our depth of expertise and 100 per cent Australian-based talent that is capable of servicing large-scale digital transformation, through to strategic cyber security and data migration projects,\u201d Kinetic IT CEO Michael North said. \n\n\u201cWe\u2019re looking forward to delivering a dedicated national support network over the coming months that enhances existing IT services with a focus on robust reliability consistent user digital experience, quality customer service and, of course, high levels of security. \u201c