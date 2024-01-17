Kinetic IT scores $23M Fed end-user support deal

Kinetic IT's services will include a national service desk and deskside support; infrastructure management, including the department's Microsoft Azure cloud and legacy environments; and network management services.

The program will also see the creation of walk-up tech zones for staff to receive IT support across several key regional locations nationally.

The three-year deal will come with a one-year extension and will be supported by 50 new Kinetic IT crew recruited nationally, including 30 in Canberra, and others in Hobart, Orange, Perth, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane and roaming staff that will support the department across many locations across every state and territory.

Kinetic IT began transitioning into the DITRCDA environment in December 2023, with transition activities to continue through May 2024.