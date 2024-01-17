Popular Topics

Kinetic IT scores $23M Fed end-user support deal
Kinetic IT scores $23M Fed end-user support deal

17 Jan 20242 mins
Will span three years.

Credit: Supplied Art (with Permission)

Perth-headquartered Kinetic IT has won a $23-million contract to supply end-user support and services for a Federal Government body. 

Over a three-year contract, Kinetic will provide services and lead a digital transformation and technology uplift for the Federal Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts (DITRDCA).   

Kinetic IT's services will include a national service desk and deskside support; infrastructure management, including the department's Microsoft Azure cloud and legacy environments; and network management services.  

The program will also see the creation of walk-up tech zones for staff to receive IT support across several key regional locations nationally. 

The three-year deal will come with a one-year extension and will be supported by 50 new Kinetic IT crew recruited nationally, including 30 in Canberra, and others in Hobart, Orange, Perth, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane and roaming staff that will support the department across many locations across every state and territory. 

Kinetic IT began transitioning into the DITRCDA environment in December 2023, with transition activities to continue through May 2024. 

The selection marks Kinetic IT's first full-service contract in the federal government and comes on the back of its most recent IT service and integration management partnership with the Australian Taxation Office announced in June 2023. 

The company claimed that a raft of customer wins will drive expected growth to more than 1,500 employees nationally over the next two years. 

"Kinetic IT has cemented itself as the Australian IT services partner of choice for federal and state government, with strong demand for our depth of expertise and 100 per cent Australian-based talent that is capable of servicing large-scale digital transformation, through to strategic cyber security and data migration projects," Kinetic IT CEO Michael North said. 

"We're looking forward to delivering a dedicated national support network over the coming months that enhances existing IT services with a focus on robust reliability consistent user digital experience, quality customer service and, of course, high levels of security. " 

news

Image
